A car has been destroyed following reports of an arson attack in Newtownards, Co Down.

It was parked in the Abbot Close area when it was set alight at around 11.25pm on Thursday.

Police say their enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.

"The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101."

