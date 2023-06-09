Police have said Chloe Mitchell is a high risk missing person.

They have become increasingly concerned about her safety since her disappearance almost a week ago.

In a press conference on Friday at Ballymena police station, they confirmed a criminal investigation has been launched into her disappearance and a 26-year-old man is still being questioned.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 3 June in Ballymena town centre. She was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers. Searches have been taking place around Harryville and along the banks of the Braid River.

More follows...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.