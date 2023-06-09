Searches for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for a number of days are due to resume in Co Antrim on Friday morning.

Chloe Mitchell has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday in Ballymena town centre.

Chloe Mitchell.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan on Thursday and police say he is continuing to help them with their inquiries.

Community Rescue Service volunteers have joined police in the searches for Chloe Mitchell.

In a Facebook post, the organisation said: "Targeted searches have been carried out across a wide area including woodland, buildings and in and around a large stretch of the River Braid.

"Searches continued throughout the day until well after dark when teams were stood down for the night."

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street in Ballymena on 3 June.

She was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

The police have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

