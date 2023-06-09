Play Brightcove video

'Missing search'

Police searching for a missing woman have arrested a 26-year-old man in Lurgan.

Chloe Mitchell, aged 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, in Ballymena town centre.

The Community Rescue Team was involved in searches on Thursday in the town and will continue on Friday.

Officers say the arrested man is currently helping with enquiries.

'Cemetery shooting'

A man has been taking to hospital after he was shot in the foot in west Belfast.

It was reported the victim was taken into the grounds of the city cemetery by two masked men shortly after 10.30pm on Friday.

Police say they are investigating.

'DUP deputy leader'

The DUP is to hold an election at the party's headquarters today for the position of deputy leader.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley are the only two candidates in for the position.

The post had been held by Paula Bradley following her election two years ago.

'MOT costs'

An eight-week public consultation on increasing fees for driving and vehicle tests has been launched.

The Department of Infrastructure says the proposed move is to cover rising costs in providing the services.

Under the proposals, an MOT, could rise from £30.50 to £38 and a driving test for cars could increase from £45.50 to £65.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.