DUP MP Gavin Robinson has been selected as the party's new deputy leader.

MP Robinson and MLA Jonathan Buckley competed to succeed Paula Bradley.

Voting took place on Friday at the party's east Belfast headquarters.

Ahead of the vote DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the contest was not a sign of a split in the party but rather showed the party in a healthy state.

DUP chairman Lord Morrow announced the result.

Mr Robinson said: "I am honoured that I have been elected to serve as deputy leader.

"I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues at every level within the party as we seek to deliver on our election commitments. A new generation of unionists are stepping forward to serve at every level within our party and in service to Northern Ireland.

"We all share the desire to play our part to help shape Northern Ireland into an even better place to live and work."

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was also re-elected party leader at the meeting.

"It has been an honour to serve as not only the DUP’s leader but also the leader of unionism. I thank colleagues for their renewal of my mandate to serve.

"I want to thank Paula Bradley for her service as Deputy Leader and Party Officer. Paula was returned to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the recent local government election and she will continue to serve her constituents as well as remaining active within our ranks.

"When first elected leader in July 2021 I said that my focus would be the restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom. That remains my focus. Aligned to this objective is the coalescing of pro-union people around the DUP’s message.

"The way forward for unionism must mean less hunting for heretics and more encouragement for converts. We remain focused on delivering on our plan for Northern Ireland and promoting the Pro-Union message. Across the Pro-Union community, it remains my view that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

