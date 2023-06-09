Play Brightcove video

The Royal College of Paediatricians is calling for an 'outright ban' on all disposable products' marketed for children which they say are 'highly addictive' and storing up 'hidden harm' for the future.

Dr Ray Nethercott said they were particularly concerned about children's respiratory systems.

''It's not necessarily in the immediate term, but in the medium to longer term, and whether this will cause problems for them later in adult life,'' he said.

''It's a concern that there isn't the long term data and many young people still regard as a safer alternative to cigarettes but nicotine is a highly addictive substance- one of the most addictive known to pharmacology,'' he added.

Although selling the products to underage teens is illegal, vaping is a growing trend and among children some as young as 11.

Ruby Kelly, 18, was one of an increasing number of teenagers attracted to these products.

''You know you try them and you like them. There's all sorts of flavours, raspberry even candyfloss that young ones are going to like. I do believe they're more projected up the younger age.''

Vaping she says has become the 'new norm' for teenagers some of whom have reported serious side effects and they're urging schools to educate young people about the dangers.

Ruby's friends have reported serious side effects and they been told by doctors were attributable to vaping.

''They would cough all the time and shake and say they couldn't live without it. I know people who like get nervous breakdowns because they haven't had one. And they were told, if you don't stop this, it will cause more damage.''

''Obviously, no one knows the full extent of what will be the consequence of these. But realistically, if it's a battery that you're smoking, basically, is it really going to be good? I don't think so,'' she added.

The department of health says they're monitoring the increase in vaping and will consider ''appropriate mechanisms to reduce youth uptake as part of our strategic work on tobacco control."

