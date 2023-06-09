A man who headbutted a paramedic as she treated him in Belfast has been jailed for three months. Gary Alan Montgomery, 39, inflicted two blows to the woman during the attack on May 31. District Judge George Conner said: “Anyone committing an assault on a medical worker must expect a custodial sentence.”

Montgomery, with an address at Morey Hills in Donaghadee, became violent while receiving treatment in the Crumlin Road area. Prosecutors told Belfast Magistrates’ Court he headbutted the female ambulance worker twice in the abdomen, leaving her sore and tender to the touch. Montgomery was arrested a short time later and asked police to send his apologies to the victim. He pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an ambulance worker. A defence lawyer described it as an unsavoury and unacceptable incident. But he argued that Montgomery has addiction problems and acted while under the influence. “He was receiving treatment and coming round when he thrust his head towards the ambulance worker,” the lawyer submitted. “He was totally disoriented and unaware of what he was doing.” Noting Montgomery’s previous record for violent offences, Judge Conner imposed a three-month sentence due to his early admissions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.