A man has been shot in the foot by masked men at a cemetery in west Belfast.

Police said he was taken into the grounds of City Cemetery on the Falls Road by two men shortly after 10.30am on Thursday.

He was shot once in the foot.

The man has now been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have asked anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with them via the non-emergency number 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.