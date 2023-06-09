An eight-week public consultation on increasing fees for driving and vehicle tests in Northern Ireland has been launched.

The Department of Infrastructure says the proposed move is to cover rising costs in providing the services.

Under the proposals, the cost of an MOT for cars and light goods vehicles could go up from £30.50 to £38.

Motorcycle tests could rise from £22 to £34 and taxis from £138.50 to £147.

Meanwhile practical driving test fees for cars could rise from £45.50 to £65, motorcycles from £58 to £80 and lorry and buses (driving ability) from £66 to £87.

The department says the proposals would be the first increase in most vehicle test fees since 2005 and in most practical driving test fees since 2009.

"The proposed new fees would help the Driver and Vehicle Agency to cover the costs of providing services and contribute towards future investment to improve services, including a new test centre at Hydebank in Belfast, which is due to open later in 2023," a statement said.

"Following the consultation, all responses will be analysed before recommendations are made to the minister for infrastructure.

"Should there continue to be an absence of ministers, the next steps will be considered taking into account the decision-making framework set out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc.) Act 2022 or relevant legislation in place at the time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.