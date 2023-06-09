Play Brightcove video

A staffing crisis, immense pressures and squeezed funds – all leading to a mass exodus of health service staff.

But there are many more – like Chris Hoo - choosing to stay.

Mr Hoo is a consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon at the City Hospital in Belfast.

He says that despite the difficulties he can never see himself leaving the health service.

“There are many opportunities for fully trained surgeons and doctors to either go into private practice or go overseas. Throughout my years training and working within the health service in Northern Ireland I want to give something back. I feel very privileged to be doing the work that I do,” he told UTV.

He added: “A lot of doctors feel the same in which they want to give back – but they don’t want to be abused either.”

Mr Hoo said working within the NHS has become extremely stressful for many of his colleagues.

“The world and disease doesn’t stop for pandemics, or for election cycles, it continues to grow and the longer there are lack of decisions made at higher levels with regards to the future of the NHS the longer those decisions are delayed and funding is delayed.

“It just continues to add unnecessary pressure to an already pressurised system,” he continued.

Mr Hoo is also director of basic surgical skills at Kingsbridge Training Academy in Belfast.

The Academy was recently named a centre of excellence for trainee surgeons and accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Now trainee surgeons from across the UK are travelling to Northern Ireland to enhance their skills.

Mr Hoo believes the academy could play a small part in attracting and retaining surgeons in Northern Ireland.

“It will not solve the retention and recruitment crisis, but I like to think it will certainly help.

“The matter of retention is a complex one. But we want to show that Northern Ireland is a great place to work and many will hopefully decide to stay,” he added.

