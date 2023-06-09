Play Brightcove video

Members of the DUP are voting for a new deputy leader of the party.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley are in the running for the post.

The DUP's eight MPs and 25 MLAs can vote in the election. They can vote in person at the party’s headquarters in east Belfast or remotely.

Voting is taking place on Friday morning and party members have until lunchtime to vote.

Mr Buckley said he called Mr Robinson on Friday morning to wish him luck in the contest.

Speaking as he arrived to cast his vote, he told reporters: "Whatever the outcome today, I think it shows volumes that the party can conduct this race in a very democratic and fair way.

"It's been a fair contest - I phoned Gavin Robinson this morning to wish him well, it's been well-meaning and regardless of the outcome we'll all work together for the best interests of Northern Ireland."

Members vote annually for the leadership, and will also be affirming Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as party leader. A result is expected early on Friday afternoon.

The role was previously held by Paula Bradley following her election two years ago, but she has chosen not to stand this time round.

The contenders for the deputy leadership a viewed as representing different sides of the DUP. MP Gavin Robinson is closely aligned with the leader and works alongside him in Westminster.

He is thought to be seen as a future leader of the party. MLA Jonathan Buckley supported Edwin Poots' short leadership in 2021 and was appointed Mr Poots' chief of staff at the time.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking about the deputy leadership contest on Thursday, Sir Jeffrey said it was not 'about splits or divisions'.

He said: "It is not unusual in a political party to have competition for posts such as this and it demonstrates the DUP is in healthy shape."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson continued: "It is a a healthy sign that the DUP has young people like Gavin and Jonathan coming forward wanting to take up senior positions within the party.

"Gavin is a seasoned and experienced parliamentarian. Jonathan has been in the Assembly for some time. They both bring strong attributes too in making their case and I wish them both well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.