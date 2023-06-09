A woman aged in her 80s is in a critical condition after her mobility scooter was involved in a crash with a car in west Belfast.

It happened in the Kingsway area of Dunmurry at around 3pm on Thursday.

Police said the woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson added: “Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Kingsway area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1189 08/06/23."

