A man has been left with cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg after a 'callous and disturbing' attack and theft in west Belfast on 9 June.

The man was attacked and had his phone and wallet stolen in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry after pulling over to check on someone who was lying in the middle of the road.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police say the victim had driven onto the Summerhill Road and saw a man lying on the middle of the road.

As he got out of the car and began approaching to check if he was ok, another man got into his car from behind before running off.

As he tried to return to the car the victim was grabbed by the neck, pulled back and attacked with a stanley knife by the man who had been lying on the ground.

Both suspects are described as around 18-years-old, approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of medium build and ran off toward Twinbrook.

When the victim managed to get back to his vehicle he discovered that a large sum of money had been taken and his mobile phone.Detective Sergeant McVeagh described the incident as “callous and disturbing.

“The victim went to the aid of someone he thought had been injured and was attacked for his efforts.

"This was a terrifying experience and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Summerhill Road area around 4.40pm or who noticed anything suspicious to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 09/06/23.”

