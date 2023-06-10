Cash and cheque book stolen as masked men rob property in Parkgate

Credit: PA Images Compressed for web Police PSNI Northern Ireland car vehicle stock holder immage
The buglarly took place in the Connor Road area of Parkgate between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday.

Police are appealing for information after four masked men forced their way into a house as the victim was in the process of locking his door.

Police say the four men began searching a number of room before making off with a sum of cash and a cheque book.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

