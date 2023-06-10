Police are appealing for information after four masked men forced their way into a house as the victim was in the process of locking his door.

Police say the four men began searching a number of room before making off with a sum of cash and a cheque book.

The buglarly took place in the Connor Road area of Parkgate between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

