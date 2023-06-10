Play Brightcove video

CHLOE MITCHELL

A second man has been arrested as searches continue for missing Chloe Mitchell.

Detectives have also been granted more time to question man arrested in Thursday about the 21 year old's disappearance.

NURSING

The Department of Health has welcomed a plan by the Irish government to fund 250 student nursing and Midwifery places in Northern Ireland. The proposal would see a 10 million euro investment which would create 200 undergraduate places for Republic of Ireland students and 50 places for Northern Ireland students at Queen's and Ulster university.

It comes as the Department of Health had cut 300 student nursing places for the coming academic year due to cost cutting measures.

UKRAINE

£2 million will be given to councils in Northern Ireland to help Ukrainian refugees move into private accommodation.

The money is part of a £150 million UK wide funding package.

It will also be used to continuing paying people who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes under the homes for Ukraine scheme, which is continuing into a second year.

More than 124,000 people from the war-torn nation have arrived in the UK since the Russia invaded in February last year.

SUDAN

A rally has been held in Belfast to show solidarity with those caught up in ongoing war in Sudan.

Members of Northern Ireland's Sudanese community took part in the vigil calling for an end to the violence.

A new 24 hours ceasefire was due to begin in the country on Saturday.

The conflict has been raging between the rival military forces since April, with hundreds killed and many thousands wounded, while over a million people have been displaced.

SHED FIRE

The fire service are currently dealing with a large shed fire in Poyntzpass.

The blaze broke out on the Lisraw Road just outside the village. Police are also at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

DUNLOP

Michael Dunlop has fallen just short of equaling his uncle Joey's record for Isle of Man TT wins.

The Ballymoney man finished in third place in the final senior TT event as Peter Hickman took a convincing win.

Having won four races across the week Dunlop knew victory would draw him level with the total TT wins record of 26 held by his late uncle.

However, he will now have to wait another 12 months to try and reach the benchmark.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.