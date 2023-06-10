A second man, aged 34 has been arrested by police investigating the disappearance of a Co Antrim woman.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police are pursuing a criminal investigation into the disappearance of the 21-year-old, from Ballymena.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case.

It comes as a major search for Chloe is continuing one week on from her disappearance.

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town.

The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance. “It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time. “I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, 2nd June and 5.40pm on Thursday, 8th June to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

"I would also appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage during this period to bring it to police. “Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers. “Officers investigating Chloe’s disappearance have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 26-year-old man who was arrested in the Lurgan area on Thursday, 8th June. “A second man, aged 34, was also arrested this morning in the Ballymena area and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. “I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well. "I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe."

Ms Mitchell's brother Phillip has urged anyone with information to contact the family.

Asked by the BBC how much he is missing his sister, he said on Friday: "Words just can't describe it, I am broke."

Ms Mitchell was last seen by her family on Friday June 2 and was then captured in the late hours of that day and the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre on CCTV.

She was walking in the direction of James Street in the town.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.