IRA COMMEMORATION

Sinn Fein's John Finucane has defended his decision to speak at an IRA commemoration in South Armagh this afternoon.

Mr Finucane's participation in the Mullaghbawn event, described as a family fun day, has drawn widespread criticism.

In his address the North Belfast MP said people on all sides of the Troubles have a right to respect and remeber those they lost.

However, the DUP MLA for Newry and Armagh William Irwin said there is no justification for Mr Finucane's attendance at the event.

CHLOE MITCHELL

Two men continue to be questioned by detectives over the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell as searches entered into a fourth day.

The 21-year-old who police have described as a 'high-risk missing person' was last seen in Ballymena town centre on Saturday the 3rd of June.

A 34-year-old man was detained in Ballymena yesterday after a man aged 26 was arrested in Lurgan on Thursday.

GOLF

In Golf and Rory Mcilroy looks to become only the fourth golfer on the PGA Tour to win an event three times in a row when he tees off in the final round of the Canadian Open shortly.

Mcilroy shot a six under 66 to climb the leaderboard on Saturday afternoon.

It means the world number three starts the day on 12-under par, two shots behind the lead, which is held by Taiwan's CT pan.

