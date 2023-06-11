Police have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

They confirmed on Sunday evening suspected human remains have been found in Ballymena, although no formal identification had taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

“Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

“I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.

“Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) had assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: "The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe's family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations."

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

On Wednesday police launched an appeal and a search operation around Harryville began.

She was later deemed a "high risk missing person".

A 26-year-old man arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.

A flat in the James Street area of Ballymena was cordoned off and examined by officers.

On Sunday a community prayer for Chloe and her family took place at Harryville Presbyterian Church.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23 Alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1 You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

