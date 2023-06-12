The Northern Ireland Human Rights Association has called for the reform of how sex and relationships education is taught.

It comes as a review into the approach taken by teachers and schools found that the current language being used 'does not meet human rights standards' in line with UK law.

It found some schools "even outline their beliefs that homosexuality is wrong".

And schools actively contributed to the "shame and stigma" surrounding unplanned pregnancy and abortion, by making statements such as “abortion is not a means of contraception and those who knowingly engage in casual sex must bear the consequences of their actions”.

The commission has recommended that schools should be monitored to ensure sex education is taught in "an objective and non-judgemental manner". That should include "detailed assessments of the content and delivery of lesson plans".

The NIHRC investigation into how relationships and sexuality education (RSE) is taught across Northern Ireland concluded most schools were not providing 'age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education ' on matters such as abortion.

The report found that while there were positive examples of schools which delivered the subject well, the majority fall below the line, in many cases using outdated material or failing to be objective when teaching.

In total, 149 schools responded to the questionnaire and 124 provided copies of their RSE policies (out of 192 post-primary schools).

Around two-thirds promoted abstinence in their sex education policies. Findings also show that many schools rely on external providers as teachers say they are not confident or knowledgeable enough to teach on the subject.

It's final report made 13 recommendations.

Alyson Kilpatrick, Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, said: “Comprehensive and accurate RSE is essential to the fulfilment of a range of human rights including the right to education, the right to health and even the right to life.

"It also has an important role to play in preventing abuse and violence against women and girls and promoting gender equality.

“The commission carried out an investigation to determine whether or not children’s rights are being realised in this regard, and unfortunately the findings make it clear that there is still a long way to go.

"We hope that the report will start necessary conversations around the reform of RSE, and that the recommendations will provide practical guidance for schools and public authorities in complying with the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) recommendation.

“Whilst this is an important step for children’s rights, the implementation and monitoring will be critical. There is a clear need for schools to be supported to develop their capacity to deliver relationships and sexuality education.

"We stand ready to support the implementation of the CEDAW recommendation which should take a human rights-based approach.”

