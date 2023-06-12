Click Energy customers in Northern Ireland will not face increased electricity prices next month despite government support ending, the company has announced.

With the end of the Energy Price Guarantee Scheme the company has announced it will 'absorb' the increase.

Click Energy is the smallest of Northern Ireland's electricity suppliers with around 24,000 customers.

The EPG scheme is to come to an end on 1 July.

Click Energy managing director Andy Porter said: “Managing volatility in the energy industry over the last couple of years has been a significant challenge.

"Whilst the EPG scheme has served as a great support mechanism for customers in Northern Ireland, the reality is that further households will plunge into fuel poverty now that the level of support is reducing to nil later this month.

"We have taken the decision as a company to inherit this added cost as a thank you to our customers for their continued loyalty and support. We will also be extending this rate to new customers who join Click Energy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.