Play Brightcove video

A sister of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell has paid tribute to the 21-year-old, saying she will always be her "number one best friend" and was now her "special angel".

Nadine Mitchell took to social media, posting of her love for her "precious baby sister" saying the bond between the two will never be broken.

Police say Chloe Mitchell was last seen in Ballymena town centre on CCTV on Saturday June 3.

On Sunday night, police launched a murder investigation after the discovery of "suspected human remains" and charged two men to court.

On Facebook, Nadine Mitchell posted a video tribute to her sister.

She: "You will always be My Number 1 best friend just like we said always and forever and now you are my special Angel I made you this video Chloe.

"If only our love could of saved you my precious baby sister I'll see you again I love you with all my heart and this whole world just like you loved me with all yours and as we said always and forever no matter what.

"Our bond will still never ever be broken. Your safe now in the arms of the Angel's. I love you and will never stop loving you. I will always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that's what I'm doing sis making you proud."

TUV leader Jim Allister MLA said: "Harryville is a very close knit community, the community will rally around them, but even with that, this family has very hard times ahead."

Today, a man appeared in court accused of murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in the Co Antrim town, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and 5.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court.

Rainey wore a grey sweatshirt and, when asked if he understood the charge, replied: “Yeah.”

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the accused to the charge.

A barrister for the defendant said his client has “acute mental health difficulties”.

No application for bail was made. The lawyer said his client denies the allegation against him.

District Judge Peter King said: “Mr Rainey appears charged with the most serious offence in the criminal canon.”

Rainey was remanded in custody until July 6.

Charged with assisting an offender is Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena.

No bail bid was made for Gordon but one will be made on Tuesday June 20.

Counsel for Gordon said he wanted to “echo similar sentiments to my colleague” in terms of his client, adding: “There are mental health difficulties.”

Gordon was also remanded into custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.