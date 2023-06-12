Play Brightcove video

A memorial has been unveiled exactly 50 years after a devastating IRA bomb attack in Coleraine, which killed six pensioners and injured more than 30 other people.

Relatives have campaigned for decades for a permanent memorial, which they've said is long overdue.

Six people were killed and 33 injured when Coleraine was devastated on June 12, 1973 by a Provisional IRA bomb attack.

Two car bombs were detonated, the first at 3pm on Railway Road and the second five minutes later at Hanover Place.

A minute's silence was held on Monday to mark the timing of the first and most devastating car bomb blast.

This was followed by an act of remembrance before the dedication of the new memorial at Coleraine Town Hall by Mayor Steven Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan said the memorial signifies that the innocent lives will never be forgotten.

Two of Elizabeth Palmer's nieces travelled from England to be there today. The 60-year-old was working in the off-licence on Railway Road when she was murdered in one of the bomb blasts.

Barbara Crockett, Elizabeth's niece, said: "These people were innocent, they were going about their daily business and the bomb went off and it's just so sad. But finally we have the memorial and it's long overdue, we fought long and hard for it and finally we've got it."

The service of remembrance comes just 24 hours after the Sinn Fein MP John Finucane was the main speaker at an IRA commemoration event in south Armagh, which attracted widespread criticism. At the event, Mr Finucane said: "There's nothing to celebrate in conflict or in our difficult and painful past. But to commemorate those that we have loved and lost is a right which everyone, including every single one of us gathered here today, is entitled to and we do so with dignity and we do so with pride." Victims of the IRA, unionist politicians and the Irish government had all asked him to reconsider his decision to attend. DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: "Everyone has a right to remember their dead, that goes without saying. The distinguishing remark is if someone says well those who carried out atrocities should be regarded in exactly the same way as those that they killed and you cannot do that, you simply can't do that."

