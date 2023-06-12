Play Brightcove video

Chloe Mitchell

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of County Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell.

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV early last Saturday morning June 3rd in Ballymena town centre. Suspected human remains were found on Sunday during searches which had lasted several days. A 34-year-old man will also appear in court, charged with assisting offenders.

Coleraine Bomb

Monday 12 June marks the 50th Anniversary of the Coleraine bombings, in which the IRA killed six people and injured thirty-three.

An act of remembrance will be held at Coleraine Town Hall where a permanent memorial to the victims of the attack will be unveiled.

IRA Commemoration

Sinn Féin's John Finucane has defended his decision to speak at an IRA commemoration in South Armagh on Sunday.

Mr Finucane's participation in the Mullaghbawn event had drawn widespread criticism. In his address, the North Belfast MP said people on all sides of the Troubles have a right to remember those they lost.

Business

Overall business activity across Northern Ireland has continued to grow for a fourth month in a row.

However, it isn't all good news as according to the latest Ulster Bank survey, May saw the slowest growth of any month this year. Construction and retail were the sectors that contracted the most.

Painting

A painting by French artist Pierre Auguste Renior has gone on display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

The artwork which was painted in a woodland near Paris in the late1800's is the first French impressionist painting on public display in Northern Ireland.

