A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries following a crash in west Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are also appealing for information after a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area before the collision.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed a collision involving a blue Hyundai Kona and a pedestrian on Milford Place just before 5.15am this morning to make contact with us.

"The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment."

The PSNI said they "are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage".

Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Clonfadden Street, Milford Street and Milford Place areas in the time leading up to the collision.

“It has been reported that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area between 5.00am and 5.15am, following criminal damage at a property in Clonfadden Street. He was reported to be accompanied by two other people, all dressed in dark-coloured clothing.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous injury by dangerous driving."A second man, also aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. Both remain in police custody at this time."If you have any information which may be relevant to our investigation, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 215 of 12/06/23."

