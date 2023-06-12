Police in Newtownabbey have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Paul Owens.

The 29-year-old was last seen on Portland Avenue in Glengormley heading in the direction of Ballyclare Road at 8pm on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing black cargo tracksuit bottoms, a blue/grey top and was carrying a distinctive hold all bag with his name on it. Paul is described as being 6ft 2, short brown hair and blue eyes and is 29 years old. If anyone knows of Paul's whereabouts police are asking the public to contact 101 and quote serial number 328 of 11/06/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.