A Belfast-based journalist who sued the BBC over alleged bullying has settled her case, the High Court heard on June 13.

Counsel for Lena Ferguson confirmed a confidential resolution was reached in her action against the corporation.

The BBC is to pay Ms Ferguson’s legal costs as part of the agreed terms, which involve no admission of liability.

It is understood that the freelance producer will also receive an undisclosed payout.

The case related to the handling of a complaint of alleged bullying back in 2019, when Ms Ferguson worked on award-winning current affairs programme Spotlight.

She claimed a breach in the duty of care in proceedings issued after an internal inquiry concluded.

In court on Tuesday her barrister, Patrick Lyttle KC, announced: “The action is now settled.

“The terms include a provision that the defendant shall pay the plaintiff’s costs.”

Ms Ferguson, who attended the brief hearing, issued a statement following the outcome to her lawsuit.

She said: “I’m very happy with the settlement achieved and that the BBC has agreed to pay my legal costs.

“It’s disappointing that I was left with no option but to seek justice at the High Court.”

She added: “I will always be grateful for the support of colleagues, in particular those who were prepared to go to court to give evidence on my behalf.

“I won’t be making any further comment.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are pleased this matter, which relates to allegations from 2019, has now been settled. It involved no admission of liability.

“We didn’t want to be in a lengthy dispute with Lena and are happy that we can all now move forward.”

The court resolution follows on the back of the BBC settlement with former high-profile presenter Donna Traynor at the start of the month.

She had claimed discrimination on the basis of age, sex and disability. That was settled with no admission of liability and the BBC and its director Adam Smyth "refuted strongly" the allegations made against them.

The BBC and Ms Traynor said rumours of a £1.5m payout in that case had been exaggerated. The broadcaster said the payment was in line with a 'redundancy-type arrangement'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.