Changes are set to be made to a traffic management plan which has been affecting motorists travelling to Belfast.

Following two days of "delays to the travelling public" on the A2 Shore Road in Newtownabbey due to the installation of new gas pipelines, an extra lane is set to be opened from Wednesday (June 14) to help reduce the build-up of traffic.

The works have resulted in major tailbacks for thousands of motorists during the rush hour commute.

In a statement, Phoenix Energy said: "Phoenix met onsite earlier today (Tuesday June 13) with senior officials from our traffic management company and with Department for Infrastructure to discuss further measures we can take to alleviate traffic pressure at the site.

"They have landed on a number of measures that they believe will ease the backlog of traffic."

A DfI spokesperson said: “A Phoenix Gas scheme to install new gas pipelines commenced on Monday 12 June and to facilitate this a lane closure was put in place on the Belfast-bound carriageway of the A2 Shore Road.

"The Department is aware of delays to the travelling public during the early days of these works and following discussion with Phoenix Gas the traffic management arrangements have been amended to help alleviate congestion on the approach to Station Road roundabout, particularly during the peak morning period.

"From Wednesday 14 June, two lanes will be available on the approach to the roundabout during the morning peak.

"The Department will continue to monitor the traffic management in conjunction with Phoenix going forward, however we would also advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys while the works are completed.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.