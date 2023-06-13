Glens shelve stadium move plans in hope of Oval redevelopment

Glentoran have shelved plans to build a new stadium and hope to redevelop their east Belfast home, the Oval.

Speaking on Tuesday Glens owner Ali Pour said " We looked at a new stadium for a while to fit in with the Euro 2028 bid but it wasn't to be, Casement Park is there hopefully that will be ready on time, but the Oval does need investment."

"No private investor would really invest in infrastructure and get a return on their investment so I think this is money that the government has to at some point contribute like they said they would."

"It's not just the Oval, all the other clubs need some investment as well."

Pour also revealed the club are seeking planning permission to install a 4g playing surface to replace the current grass pitch at the Oval and hopes that it will be installed by the beginning of the 2024-2025 season.

