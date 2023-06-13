Linfield Football Club has confirmed David Healy has penned a new two-year deal.

Healy's new deal will take him to the end of the 24/25 season giving him a decade at Windsor should he see it through.

Since taking over the south Belfast club, the former Northern Ireland international has guided the club to five league titles, two Irish Cups and two league as well as a County Antrim Shield in eight years. “I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the Board for their continued faith in me," Healy said.

"I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here. It really has been a team effort. Last season was challenging and I have already seen a renewed hunger in the squad as we embark on a new pre-season.

"It’s good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”

Club chairman Roy McGivern added: “We are pleased that we have reached agreement with David to extend his contract at the club. It is a significant boost to everyone at the club as we embark on a new season with a squad which has gone through significant change during the off season.

"Since he arranged at Windsor Park in 2015, David has brought continued success to the club. I know that he is totally committed to Linfield Football Club and we look forward to him bringing further success in the coming years.

"Given that this contract will keep David at Windsor for a decade is a testament to him and his coaching staff. It also maintains stability and consistency at the club which is so important as we continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch."

