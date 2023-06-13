Police in Coleraine are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Maple Drive area of the town in the early hours of Sunday. The report, police said was received on Monday afternoon, stated that a man, aged in his 30s, was approached by three males shortly after midnight on the road near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

One of the men hit the man causing him to lose consciousness. The injured man received hospital treatment following the incident for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches. An investigation is underway and police are appealing for information.

