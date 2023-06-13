Play Brightcove video

Re-offend report

Northern Ireland's criminal justice system needs a more targeted, strategic approach to significantly reduce levels of adult re-offending. That's according to an Audit Office report. Some 16% of adult offenders went on to re-offend within one year. The report calls for a 'better-defined strategic approach', which takes account of the particular challenges associated with rehabilitating short-term and remand prisoners.

The Prisons Service says it's committed to further reducing the rate of re-offending.

Omagh Chair

A senior judge has been appointed as Chair of the Omagh Bombing inquiry. Lord Turnbull will oversee the independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 bombing, when 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins were killed. It will look at the preventability of the blast.

Money

Less than half of children in Northern Ireland have been taught about money. The Money and Pensions Service says just 43% have received a meaningful financial education at home or at school. The figure is the lowest in the UK.

Language Report

Spanish is now the most popular language at GCSE and A-Level, overtaking French. That's according to a report by the British Council. It said language-learning at school declined during the pandemic, but is now slowly recovering in popularity.

Philip Sculpture

A life-sized bronze sculpture of the Duke of Edinburgh has been installed at Antrim Castle Gardens. It was revealed on Monday 12 June, a day before what would have been the late Prince Philip's 102nd birthday.

