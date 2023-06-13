Play Brightcove video

A Belfast teenager has said he is lucky to be alive after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was at school.

Oliver McGreevy who is 14 is a pupil at Methodist College in south Belfast and was playing rugby when it happened.

His heart had stopped beating for eight minutes. Oliver's friends frantically called for help and teachers performed CPR, saving his life.

A cardiac arrest is considered one of the most time critical medical emergencies.

In an emotional interview to UTV Oliver's parents said: "The quick and immediate response is definitely what saved him...if it wasn't for them he wouldn't be here."

Natasha and Aaron McGreevy thanked everyone for their efforts and are now calling for CPR training and defibrillators to be made more available to pupils and teachers in all schools.

Oliver was in hospital for over two weeks and has since returned to school and told UTV he couldn't remember anything from the incident.

"I don't think I fully understand what's happened to me but from what I have heard not even one in 10 people survive what happened me so I do feel really lucky."

