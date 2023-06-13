Police investigating the murder of Chloe Mitchell have made an appeal to the public to stop sharing and commenting on graphic social media videos.

They said it was causing distress to the 21-year-old's family.

Chloe had gone missing over a week ago in Ballymena. On Monday one man appeared in court charged with her murder and another charged with assisting offenders.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends. “I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations. We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.” Meanwhile, vigils are expected to take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday in tribute to Chloe Mitchell.

A vigil in Belfast has been organised at City Hall at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Brendan McNally, whose sister Natalie died in an attack in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in December, said on Twitter that he hopes people will attend.

"I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday 5.30 PM, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell," he wrote.

Charity Turning Point NI is organising a vigil in Ms Mitchell's home town of Ballymena for later on Wednesday.

Members of the community are invited to gather at 7.30pm in King George's Park in Harryville.

The charity said the vigil has been organised with the permission of the Mitchell family.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience while our investigation is ongoing," Detective Chief Inspector Millar added.

"Anyone with information, or who has images or videos that they believe may be of relevance to the investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101 or alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1 You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org

