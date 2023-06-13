The blaze at Primark Buildings store in Belfast almost five years ago was sparked after roofing contractors walked off the site and left a hot torch burning, a court has been told.Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, both pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work.The companies further admitted failing to ensure the safety of workers not in their employment.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on August 28, 2018, a crane driver raised the alarm about seeing smoke on the roof of the Primark Building on Royal Avenue. Prosecuting barrister Philip Henry said that three employees of AF Roofing - a qualified roofer and two apprentices one of whom was a fire marshal - were working on the roof with a hot torch.

Large parts of Belfast city centre were cordoned off for years.

Judge Philip Gilpin heard that at around 11am, they walked off the site for a tea break and two of them went to a nearby Tesco Metro store and the third went to the canteen. Mr Henry said after the alarm was raised, workers on site tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but eventually the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was contacted who took over the scene. "There were approximately 1,300 to 1,500 people evacuated from the building, including 104 Primark staff and 75 construction workers,'' explained the prosecutor. "The rest were members of the public who had been shopping. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities. "A total of 302 firefighters attended the blaze along with 64 appliances. The fires spread quickly and was devastating to the building and took several days to extinguish.'' He said Bennett Management was the principal contractor with overall responsibility for the site and had been employed by Primark.

In turn Bennett Management employed AF Roofing, a specialist roofing firm, as a sub-contractor to carry out works on the roof. AF Roofing, the court heard, was to fit new insulation boards on the roof and cover it with felt using heat from a blow torch which can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees centigrade. Mr Henry said a risk assessment carried out by both companies days before the work started was "ineffective in indentifying risks - no checks were of what was underneath the roofing where the hot torch work was to be done."

Although a 'hot works permit' was secured for the work, AF Roofing did not submit or have it approved by Bennett Management. "It was left in the AF Roofing work van." The permit stated that there should be a 'fire watch' on the torch after the work was completed at 6pm that day. But Mr Henry said that this was "inadequate'' as there should have been a continuous watch on the hot torch during tea breaks or at lunchtime. "Both companies accepted a significant failing in their duty of care which goes to the heart of this case and to the heart of this sentencing exercise. "Health and safety is a serious business,'' added Mr Henry. Brian Fee KC for Bennett Management told the court: "This was a significant adverse event in relation to Belfast and the disruption it caused to the city centre and people going about their everyday business.'' He said that unlike other health and safety cases, "there is no fatality in this case or anyone seriously injured. In fact there was no injury to any person.'' Mr Fee added that despite the companies failings, Primark continued to use Bennett Management to complete the works at Bank Buildings and other ongoing Primark projects. "Bennett Management has taken steps to ensure that what happened in this case in terms of failings in its regulatory requirements will not happen again.''

Primark spent millions on renovating the historic building.

Charles MacCreanor KC said AF Roofing is a small, family-owned company which now employs up to 20 people. He told the court that since the fire, the company had engaged safety consultants to improve its safety standards and risk assessments. "This is not a 'fly by night' company. This is a company that is trying to do its best in both work and health and safety. It is saying that 'one can always do better when it comes to health safety'. "It accepts its failings and this is a blot on its copy book. But it has taken on board all the lessons to be learned from this. "Both defendants can count themselves fortunate that there were no fatalities,'' added Mr MacCreanor. Judge Gilpin said he would take time to consider the written and oral submissions and sentence as soon as possible.

