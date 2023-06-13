Play Brightcove video

Lagan College has sent a letter to parents and carers after the school's student health and welfare officer appeared in court accused of sexually abusing a dozen girls.

It sought to reassure parents of the "serious and sensitive" nature of the matter and that it had been working with relevant authorities.

Neil Beckett, 42, stood in the dock of Belfast Magistrates' Court and nodded to confirm that he understood the 13 offences against him.

Following a five-month investigation by the PSNI Public Protection Unit, Beckett, from Kilmore Village in Downpatrick, faces an indictment of 13 sex offences alleged to have been committed on dates between October last year to February this year including 11 charges of abusing a position of trust to incite the alleged victims to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual assault.

Following his appearance in court, Lagan College issued a letter to parents and carers about the media attention "in relation to a very serious Child Protection and Safeguarding matter".

It said the school has been dealing with since January, having made referrals to the PSNI and the Education Authority’s Child Protection Support Service.

The letter, signed by the Chairman of Lagan College Mr Francis Martin CBE, added: "To date, the Principal, Mrs McNamee and other key staff have been working with the relevant authorities, with specific care and support in place for those directly involved.

"This is a very serious and sensitive matter. I wish to re-assure you that we are adhering fully to our Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy and Procedures, and the safety and wellbeing of all our students remains our top priority.

"As you will appreciate, the Board of Governors is unable to make further comment at this time, so as not to compromise proceedings."

The final line of the letter reads: "If you have any concern about your child, please do not hesitate to contact the school."

Beckett is the health and welfare officer, as well as being the medical officer, at Lagan College in south Belfast and the court heard the 42-year-old is “currently suspended” from his job.

The 11 abuse charges allege that Becket “intentionally caused or incited [the victim], a child under 18 to engage in sexual activity and at the time, you were in a position of trust over the said child” while the charges of sexual assault accuse Beckett of sexually touching two females when he “did not reasonably believe the complaint so consented”.

In court on Tuesday, a police detective constable gave evidence that he believed he could connect Beckett to each of the charges while a prosecuting lawyer revealed that “evidence is still being collated” so he was seeking a four-week adjournment.

The prosecution lawyer also revealed that while “technically” the case against Beckett is not a protocol case, the directing officer in the PPS “she’s treating it in the spirit of a protocol case” in order to expedite the case.

Freeing Beckett on bail, District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case to 11 July indicating that if he was not able to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry at that stage, he will want to know why not.

Beckett is still listed on the Lagan College website as its student health and welfare officer.

When approached for a response by UTV the school said it would not be commenting at this stage.

