A Northumberland artist has just opened her first ever solo exhibition at the age of 83.

Bridget Whitehead, who lives in the Republic of Ireland, says it's an ambition fulfilled and a dream come true.

She may have been born in wartime England, but Bridget has lived her life in full colour.

She's loved painting since she was a child, and after studying art at Newcastle-Upon-Tyne she spent years travelling through Europe, living in France and Italy.

Thirty years ago, though, she found her forever home on the Co Donegal coast - a little blue cottage overlooking the golden sands of Marble Hill beach.

Her favourite spot is by the window, where she sits with her oil paints, brushes, and easel, committing to canvas the ever-changing Atlantic views.

"My paintings connect me to nature, and to the way things work in nature," she says.

"You go down to the beach, you take things in, you look around a lot, and then you just start going.

"You don't particularly look for something to paint, you just suddenly see something, and then you want to do it, you know."

Bridget says her eye is captivated by colour. She loves to paint seaside scenes featuring boats or families, and she has fond memories of capturing the brightness and gaiety of traditional Irish horse fairs.

As she speaks, she's working on a view of distant headlands.

"Sometimes it comes to have a deeper meaning. Everything gradually fading, fading, fading at a distance, and a big black cloud had just been threatening rain, and it was like the people in the picture are going towards a peaceful end, as it were, because it fades out gently to the horizon. That's what I was thinking, that's just my interpretation, but anybody can think what they like about it," she says, smiling.

Over the years Bridget sold an occasional painting, but not until now - at a youthful 83 - has there been an exhibition devoted solely to her work.

"I'm quite flabbergasted," she laughs. "I was offered a show a few years ago, but I'm quite shy and I didn't think I could do it. I'd rather they had someone else to share the blame in case it folds or nobody comes."

Bridget was born into an artistic family. Her sister is an artist in the United States, and her aunt was a watercolourist in Canada.

But she says she never wanted to be famous and paints purely for the love of art: "If people like them and want them in their house, then that's fine by me."

Bridget's paintings are on show at the Blackheath Art Gallery near Coleraine, with more than 20 paintings from various periods of her life.

Gallery owner Ken Belshaw says: "I thought it would be great to feature Bridget's work, and some hazy research led me to her possible location, I wrote a letter addressed to: 'Bridget Whitehead the artist who lives in the blue cottage behind the Shandon Hotel, Dunfanaghy, County Donegal'. Incredibly, it got to her and she replied and said yes."

And for Bridget, a life dedicated to art is finally achieving public recognition.

Bridget's exhibition is at the Blackheath gallery July 30th.

