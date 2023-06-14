Play Brightcove video

A vigil has been held in the hometown of 21-year-old woman Chloe Mitchell, whose remains were found following searches in Ballymena at the weekend.

The vigil in King George's Park in the Co Antrim town was attended by Ms Mitchell's older brother Phillip Mitchell, who thanked the police and wider community for their help and support for his sister.

He said: "I would also like to thank the rescue service for everything they have done to help my wee sister and I would also like to thank the police, the forensics, the CID for everything they have done and are still doing for my wee sister.

"I would like to say thank you to anyone who left flowers for Chloe down at the wee garden, I'm sure most of you have seen today.

"Mainly, I would like to thank just the whole Ballymena community and further afield for everything they have done it is really much appreciated. And from my mum and dad, well, what can I say?"

Ms Mitchell is survived by her parents, two older sisters and two older brothers.

The vigil heard that she loved to make memories and had the "most contagious laugh".

The Ballymena vigil on Wednesday evening as balloons were released. Credit: Pacemaker

Pink and white balloons were released in remembrance of Ms Mitchell and a book of condolence was signed by some of the thousands of mourners who attended.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the James Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of June 3.

A huge search operation was launched, with Community Rescue Service volunteers scouring steep banks around the River Braid.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

A Chloe Mitchell tribute at the vigil in Ballymena.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell's murder while a second has been charged with assisting an offender.

A vigil was also held in Belfast for Ms Mitchell which called for an end to gender-based violence.

Mourners gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday evening to pay their respects to Ms Mitchell and advocate for women's safety.

Representatives from Women's Aid and social feminist movement Rosa held banners and signs saying "End violence against women and girls now".

Family members of Natalie McNally, who was murdered in December 2022 when she was 15 weeks' pregnant, were also present.

The crowd chanted: "When women's lives are under attack, stand up, fight back."

A minute's silence was then held.

Several speakers highlighted the fact Ms Mitchell is the 18th woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

Sonya McMullan, regional services manager for Women's Aid, said there is an incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes in Northern Ireland and called on politicians to return to work to take action against gendered violence.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna attended the Belfast vigil and said a political strategy is needed to address violence against women and girls.

"It can't be a coincidence that this is one of the only places without a strategy to address gender-based violence and that we have the highest and rising rates," she said.

"These two things are dangerous because if you aren't reporting and analysing and strategising these things, they don't get done.

"It's a consequence of our stop-start government. It's the consequence of keeping it down for years at a time that everyday legislation doesn't get done.

"There is a strategy there, it has been consulted on but it needs ministers to take it forward and it needs a serious level of funding.

"That's all possible if we want to ensure that we're not back here in weeks or months again, mourning the life of another woman, then it needs to be done."

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team said they are aware of graphic videos and texts containing inaccurate information circulating on social media.

A PSNI spokesman said the content is distressing to Ms Mitchell's family and the public discussion over where human remains have been found should stop.

