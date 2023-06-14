A family in west Belfast were threatened in their home by three men armed with a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Tuesday in the Fallswater Street area of the city.

One of the men took out what is believed to be a firearm before threatening a female resident of the property.

The men then made off off on foot towards Iveagh street, before getting in a black vehicle which drove in the direction of Broadway.

One of the men was wearing a baseball cap and a black zip-up coat and had his face uncovered. He is described as around 5ft 6in tall.

A second man was reported to be around 6ft tall and aged in his 60s. The third man was wearing a face covering.

The family were unharmed physically but were shaken by the ordeal.

The PSNI are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.