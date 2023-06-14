Play Brightcove video

The brother and sister of Chloe Mitchell - the 21-year-old whose remains were found following searches in Ballymena at the weekend - have said they are struggling to cope with her death. Her family members were speaking as vigils take place in Ballymena and Belfast in honour of Chloe - two days after 26-year-old Brandon Rainey was charged with her murder.

Kirstie Mitchell, Chloe's sister, said: "There are no words whatsoever. She was the baby of the house.

"She was the wee precious one. She will always be missed, no one will ever take her place.

"It's unbearable, you wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy."

Chloe's uncle Billy McDowell said she was a "good aunt, great to the kids, generous - that's all going to be missed but we have a lot of very good memories".

Speaking of the vigil, Chloe's brother Philip said: "It means everything to the family. The reason being is that it's everything Chloe deserves - to see the community and that coming together the way they have."

Brendan McNally, whose sister Natalie was murdered in Lurgan in December, urged people to attend the Belfast event on Twitter.

"I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall", Mr McNally wrote, "as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell and other victims of gender-based violence.

"This is a scourge we cannot afford to just live with. Stop killing women."

