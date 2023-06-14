Police have attended the scene of a sudden death in Belfast.

Officers received a report of the death in the Carrick Hill area in the north of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police responded to a report of the sudden death of a 29-year-old man in the Lower Regent Street area of north Belfast, on Tuesday 13th June."

They added: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause and there are no further details at this time."

