A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Londonderry by police investigating an un-notified parade.

The 31-year-old man has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

The parade occured in the Creggan area of the city on 10 April 2023.

Police monitoring the parade were attacked with petrol bombs.

