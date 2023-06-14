Vigils are to be held in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday for murder victim Chloe Mitchell.

The Belfast Vigil will be held outside City Hall at 5.30pm, and the Ballymena vigil will begin at 7.30pm in King George's Park in Harryville.

Chloe Mitchell went missing in Ballymena over a week ago, and a man was charged with her murder on Monday.

Another man was charged with assisting offenders.

The Ballymena vigil is being organised by Turning Point NI, who sought permission from Chloe Mitchell's family.

In a social media post they say the vigil is for everyone "within the Harryville and Ballymena area. The family would love to see everyone there".

The Belfast vigil is being organised by socialist feminist group ROSA, in solidarity with Chloe Mitchell, her family and her friends.

Floral tributes to Chloe Mitchell outside of James Street. Credit: Press Eye

Brendan McNally, whose sister Natalie was murdered in Lurgan in December, urged people to attend the Belfast event on twitter.

"I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall", Mr McNally wrote, "as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell and other victims of gender based violence.

"This is a scourge we cannot afford to just live with. Stop killing women."

