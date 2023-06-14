Play Brightcove video

Chloe Mitchell Vigils

Vigils will be held later in memory of Chloe Mitchell.

Crowds are expected to gather in her memory and for all victims of gender based violence at vigils in Belfast and Ballymena.

It comes as police investigating her murder have appealed for people to stop sharing graphic videos circulating on social media.

New cancer support centres announced

Five new regional cancer support centres are planned across Northern Ireland in a major shake up in how care is delivered.

The multi-million pound investment by Cancer Focus NI aims to create local spaces of sanctuary and support for those impacted by cancer.

Calls for lower speed limits near schools

The road safety charity Brake is calling for twenty miles-per-hour speed limits around schools amid concerns by parents that roads aren't safe for children.

Research by the charity shows fifteen children on average are killed or injured on Northern Ireland's roads every week.

President leads tributes to Irish singer

Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Christy Dignam who has died aged 63.

The frontman of legendary Irish rock band Aslan was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2013.

Belfast "movie magic lab" to open

A new 'movie magic' lab in Belfast is to create new jobs and help revolutionise the local film and TV industry.

An advanced screen and performance technology research lab is to be set up at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It's hoped the project will prepare the film and TV industry here for the future.

