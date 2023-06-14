Two women aged 25 and 44 have been arrested after a stabbing left a man wounded in Co Down.

Police received reports of a disturbance in the Kinnegar Drive area of Holywood on Tuesday evening.

The attack is being treated as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "Officers attended and observed one man with a number of stab wounds. Two women aged 25 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2379 of 13/06/23.”

