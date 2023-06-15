Police from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit have searched of a business in Lurgan suspected of forced labour offences.

The operation was part of a European-wide focus on labour exploitation and was conducted with the help of An Garda Síochána.

Three people were screened at the premises in the Co Tyrone town with further referrals to be made to partner agencies at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Hyslop said: “Across Europe, police forces and other key stakeholders are targeting businesses and other premises which may be facilitating individuals who are being exploited.

“Working closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies, we are able to identify business premises that may be involved in forced labour. Modern slavery denies victims their human right to life, safety and freedom. The criminals prey on vulnerable people, control them by fear and exploit them for their own selfish gains.

“We would urge people to help stop this unacceptable crime and contact us with any suspicions that they may have by calling 999 if it’s an emergency, 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

