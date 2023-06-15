Play Brightcove video

Firefighters continue to work in "challenging and exhausting" conditions in a bid to control two large gorse fires across Northern Ireland.

The fires, which were first reported on Wednesday evening, are located in Clogher in Co Tyrone and Glenariff in Co Antrim.

A major incident has been declared due to the pressure facing the fire service in tackling the two large scale gorse fires and smaller blazes.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has advised the public that contingency plans are in place, adding that they "will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency".

The NIFRS however has appealed to for people to be "responsible and vigilant" in the countryside.

