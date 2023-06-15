A superyacht belonging to one of the richest people in the world has been pictured off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The yacht, owned by Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie was spotted of the coast of Bangor County Down.

The boat is worth an estimated €300m vessel and weighs around 4,523 tonnes.

The vessel has numerous luxury features, including 16 cabins, a steam room, gym, indoor beach club, sauna, cinema spa, swimming pool and helipad. It also has space for 75 people, including 30 guests and 45 crew. The 110-metre yacht was also seen a few days ago moored ,off the coastal town of Dún Laoghaire in Dublin.

A yacht worth more than £200m docks off the coast of Bangor. Credit: Pacemaker

