A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with making threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

It follows reports that a man was armed with a knife on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine on Wednesday morning.

The incident was captured on social media and shared widely.

The man is due to appear in Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.