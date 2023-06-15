A 59-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with a number of offences including human trafficking on Thursday.

He was arrested by PSNI officers from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit in Newtownards on Wednesday.

The man has been charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of controlling prostitution for gain, two counts of paying for sexual services and sexual assault.He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

