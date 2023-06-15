Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood says her husband Dale, is 'fighting for his life' as he is currently being treated for cancer.

The Lagan Valley politician said in a Twitter post that her husband is "now being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia T-Cell."

It comes as Ms Eastwood said they 'did not get the news they were hoping for' after an tissue biopsy proved inconclusive.

Mrs Eastwood married her husband on 8 June 2017, the same day as the General Election.

She was pictured at the polling station in her wedding dress as she cast her vote in the Lagan Valley constituency in which she was running as a candidate.

Sorcha Eastwood said Dale was being "taken into a cancer centre either this afternoon or tomorrow for at least 6 months if all goes well".

"He is now fighting for his life.

"Obviously we are shocked and devastated but he is powering through and we are being strong even though my heart is breaking.

"Just wanted to keep you all in the loop.

"We will beat this!!!

"As ever my office continues to be open for you all."

